UBS Group AG - Registered Shares (UBS) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 24.69

The average one-year price target for UBS Group AG - Registered Shares (NYSE:UBS) has been revised to 24.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.59 to a high of 31.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.38% from the latest reported closing price of 22.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 479 owner(s) or 102.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.50%, an increase of 51.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.54% to 1,623,061K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 302,419K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,008K shares, representing an increase of 59.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 179.58% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 155,112K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 111,820K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,060K shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 85.45% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 104,299K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,021K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 73.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,222K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,929K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 0.50% over the last quarter.

UBS Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland. Co-headquartered in the cities of Zürich and Basel, it maintains a presence in all major financial centres as the largest Swiss banking institution and the largest private bank in the world.

