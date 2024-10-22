News & Insights

UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Web Travel Group

October 22, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in Web Travel Group Limited, acquiring a 5.71% voting power through various branches and asset management entities. This strategic move involves a significant number of shares, showcasing UBS’s growing influence in the company’s affairs. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Web Travel Group’s stock performance and market dynamics.

