UBS Group AG Increases Stake in WA1 Resources

October 25, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial shareholder in WA1 Resources Ltd, now holding a 5.21% voting power. This marks a significant investment move as UBS and its related bodies exercise control over millions of ordinary shares. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could signal UBS’s confidence in the potential growth of WA1 Resources.

