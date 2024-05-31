News & Insights

UBS Group AG Finalizes Merger with Credit Suisse

May 31, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

UBS Group AG has successfully completed the merger with Credit Suisse AG, with Credit Suisse AG being deregistered and ceasing to exist as a separate entity. This strategic move enables the consolidation of operations and clients onto UBS platforms, promising significant cost, capital, and tax benefits from the second half of 2024. Regulatory approvals are still pending for the transition to a single US intermediate holding company and the merger of Swiss entities slated for later in the year.

