UBS Group AG Ends Stake in CSR Limited

UBS Group AG has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in CSR Limited as of May 24, 2024. This change comes after their last filing with the company on May 27, 2024. Details of changes in voting securities and associations affecting UBS Group AG’s interest in CSR Limited are included in Appendix A of the notice.

