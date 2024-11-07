UBS Group AG Changes Stake in IPH Ltd

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

UBS Group AG and its related entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in IPH Ltd as of November 5, 2024. This change indicates a significant shift in shareholder dynamics for IPH Ltd, potentially affecting its stock market perceptions. Investors may want to monitor further developments in IPH’s shareholder structure.

