UBS Group AG Changes Stake in IPH Ltd

November 07, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

UBS Group AG and its related entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in IPH Ltd as of November 5, 2024. This change indicates a significant shift in shareholder dynamics for IPH Ltd, potentially affecting its stock market perceptions. Investors may want to monitor further developments in IPH’s shareholder structure.

