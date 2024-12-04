UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in DS Smith

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has increased its stake in DS Smith PLC, now holding 5.56% of the voting rights in the UK packaging company. This move was officially notified on December 4, 2024, marking a significant acquisition of voting rights. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could influence DS Smith’s strategic decisions.
