UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Adriatic Metals

UBS Group AG has increased its stake in Adriatic Metals PLC, crossing a significant ownership threshold with a total voting rights percentage now at 5.85%. This move reflects UBS’s growing interest and investment in the UK-based mining company, potentially influencing its future strategic decisions. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Adriatic Metals’ stock performance.

