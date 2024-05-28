UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in ADBRI Limited

ADBRI (AU:ABC) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its voting power in ADBRI Limited, a substantial shareholder, from 5.02% to 6.10% as reported on May 24, 2024. This change reflects an acquisition of additional voting shares since the last notification on February 13, 2024. The details of the changes in interests show that UBS now controls more shares through various fund management and custodial arrangements.

