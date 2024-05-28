News & Insights

Stocks
ADBCF

UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in ADBRI Limited

May 28, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ADBRI (AU:ABC) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has increased its voting power in ADBRI Limited, a substantial shareholder, from 5.02% to 6.10% as reported on May 24, 2024. This change reflects an acquisition of additional voting shares since the last notification on February 13, 2024. The details of the changes in interests show that UBS now controls more shares through various fund management and custodial arrangements.

For further insights into AU:ABC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.