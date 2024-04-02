News & Insights

UBS Group AG Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

April 02, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UBS Group AG (UBS) said, on 3 April 2024, it plans to commence a new 2024 share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. In 2024, UBS expects to repurchase up to $1 billion of shares, commencing after the completion of the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG.

UBS said the 2022 share repurchase program concluded on 28 March 2024. In total, 298,537,950 UBS Group AG shares were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange as part of the 2022 share repurchase program, representing 8.62% of the current registered share capital of UBS Group AG.

