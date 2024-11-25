UBS Group AG Acquires Stake in Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder in Paladin Energy Ltd, acquiring a 6.13% voting power through various branches and asset management entities. This acquisition, made on November 21, 2024, involves significant control over ordinary shares, emphasizing UBS’s strategic interest in the energy sector.

