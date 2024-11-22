UBS Group AG Acquires Stake in IPH Ltd.

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has become a substantial shareholder in IPH Ltd., holding a 5.32% voting power with over 14.6 million ordinary shares. This strategic move, involving several UBS entities, highlights the financial giant’s interest in IPH Ltd., potentially influencing the company’s future market dynamics.
