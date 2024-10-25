UBS Group AG Acquires Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial holder of Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, acquiring a 6.21% voting power through various branches and subsidiaries. This move involves over 12.5 million ordinary shares, highlighting UBS’s strategic interest in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a significant financial stake by a major global player.

