UBS Group AG Acquires Significant Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial shareholder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, with a 6.41% voting power from holding over 12.9 million ordinary shares. This substantial stake highlights UBS’s significant influence in the company, involving various branches and fund management entities across Australia and Switzerland.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.