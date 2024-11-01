UBS Group AG Acquires Significant Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

News & Insights

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has become a substantial shareholder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd, with a 6.41% voting power from holding over 12.9 million ordinary shares. This substantial stake highlights UBS’s significant influence in the company, involving various branches and fund management entities across Australia and Switzerland.

