UBS Group AG Acquires Major Stake in Network International

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Network International Holdings PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings, with UBS Group AG now holding 5.882363% of the company’s voting rights as of May 24, 2024. This shift, resulting from an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, positions UBS Group AG with over 31 million direct voting rights in the payment solutions provider.

