UBS Group Adjusts Stake in Income Asset Management

UBS Group AG has updated its stake in Income Asset Management Group Limited, with a significant shift in its voting power. The group’s voting power has decreased from 12.54% to 7.07% as of November 2024. This change reflects UBS’s evolving strategy in holding voting securities of the financial company.

