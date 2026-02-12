UBS Group to Add 3,000 Jobs in India Amid Credit Suisse Integration

UBS Group AG UBS plans to hire up to 3,000 employees in India in the coming months, according to a Reuters article, which was published in Yahoo Finance. The expansion comes as the Swiss banking giant continues to reduce headcount in Switzerland as part of its ongoing integration of Credit Suisse, which it acquired in a state-backed transaction in 2023.

As part of the integration process, UBS has previously announced plans to cut around 3,000 jobs in Switzerland, with most of the reductions expected to take place later in 2026. The workforce adjustments are likely to be achieved primarily through natural attrition and early retirement measures, aimed at limiting social impact.

Although the number of roles planned in India broadly mirrors the scale of job reductions expected in Switzerland, UBS has not confirmed whether the two developments are directly connected.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported a total workforce of 119,589 employees. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank reduced headcount by 2,793 positions sequentially and by 9,394 roles year over year, reflecting continued progress in eliminating overlapping positions following the merger.

Why UBS Is Expanding Its Operations in India

The company already operates several offices across India and is now opening an additional site in Hyderabad. The bank plans to add between 2,000 and 3,000 roles at the new location over the coming months, effectively doubling its workforce in the city. The recent hiring drive is aimed at strengthening UBS’ technology and operations capabilities.

In recent years, India has become a key hub for global financial firms seeking access to deep technology talent pools and cost-efficient, scalable operating models, particularly as institutions accelerate digital transformation and automation efforts. As such, other major financial firms like BlackRock Inc. BLK and Citigroup Inc. C are pursuing similar strategies.

According to a GlobalData report published on Yahoo Finance, BlackRock plans to add around 1,200 jobs in India to strengthen its artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities. The hiring is expected to expand the BLK’s iHubs in Mumbai and Gurugram, increasing engineering and data expertise to supportinvestment research risk management and analytics functions.

Earlier, in September 2025, Citigroup planned to reallocate 1,000 technology jobs to its Indian business support centers following staff reductions in China, according to a Bloomberg article published on MSN. The move highlights the growing importance of India-based global capability centers as these firms streamline operations and respond to regulatory and cost pressures across markets.

UBS Progresses With Credit Suisse Integration Plan

As UBS advances the integration of Credit Suisse, the bank continues to make steady progress across client migrations and operational consolidation. In the fourth quarter of 2025, around 85% of Swiss-booked client accounts had been migrated, while the transition of Personal & Corporate Banking clients was largely completed. The remaining Swiss booking center migrations are expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2026, keeping UBS on track to substantially complete the integration by year-end.

These operational milestones are increasingly translating into measurable cost efficiencies. During the fourth quarter, UBS delivered an additional $0.7 billion in gross cost savings, taking cumulative gross savings to $10.7 billion at the end of 2025. Reflecting this progress, the bank raised its targeted annualized exit-rate savings to approximately $13.5 billion by the end of 2026, up from the earlier $13 billion goal. Integration-related expenses are expected to total around $15 billion by 2026-end.

UBS’ Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, UBS shares have gained 6.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

