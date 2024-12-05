News & Insights

Stocks

UBS Group Acquires Significant Stake in Paladin Energy

December 05, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

UBS Group AG has acquired a significant stake in Paladin Energy Ltd, holding 5.54% of the company’s voting shares. Through various branches and asset management arms, UBS controls a substantial number of ordinary shares, emphasizing its influence in the company’s decision-making. This development is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the uranium sector and those tracking institutional movements in the market.

For further insights into AU:PDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PALAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.