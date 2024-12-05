UBS Group Acquires Significant Stake in Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has acquired a significant stake in Paladin Energy Ltd, holding 5.54% of the company’s voting shares. Through various branches and asset management arms, UBS controls a substantial number of ordinary shares, emphasizing its influence in the company’s decision-making. This development is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the uranium sector and those tracking institutional movements in the market.
