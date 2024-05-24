News & Insights

UBS Group Acquires Significant Stake in Network International

May 24, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Network International Holdings (GB:NETW) has released an update.

Network International Holdings PLC reported that UBS Group AG, through its Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management divisions, has crossed a notification threshold, acquiring a 5.561852% share of voting rights as of May 21, 2024. This significant transaction was officially notified to the issuer on May 23, 2024, now holding a total of 29,630,687 voting rights in the company.

