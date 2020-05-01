UBS Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UBS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/20, UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.1825, payable on 5/7/20. As a percentage of UBS's recent stock price of $10.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of UBS Group AG to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when UBS shares open for trading on 5/5/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UBS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.48 per share, with $13.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.43.

In Friday trading, UBS Group AG shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

