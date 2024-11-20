News & Insights

UBS Gains Significant Stake in EROAD Limited

November 20, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has acquired a substantial holding in EROAD Limited, owning 5.62% of its ordinary shares as of November 18, 2024. This acquisition reflects UBS’s strategic interest in EROAD, a key player in the transportation technology sector. Investors in the financial markets may see this as a significant move, potentially influencing EROAD’s stock performance.

