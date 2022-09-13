UBS eyes higher dividend, sees buybacks above $5 bln in 2022

Adds quotes, details

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S plans to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share and anticipates its share repurchases will exceed $5 billion for 2022, the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.

"UBS will adjust its accrual for the 2022 ordinary dividend from $0.51 to $0.55 per share – an increase of 10% compared to the previous year," it said in a statement, adding its board intended to propose the dividend at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

"In addition, UBS expects share repurchases to exceed the $5 billion goal for the year 2022. As of 9 September 2022, UBS has bought back $4.1 billion of shares," it said.

It said it would provide guidance on next year's capital return with fourth-quarter earnings and expects "to continue to have share repurchases and a progressive dividend".

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

