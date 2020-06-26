UBS eyes 5-10 bln Sfr mortgage volume with Swiss online platforms

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

UBS is aiming for a 5-10 billion Swiss franc ($52.79 billion) mortgage volume for two online platforms, it said on Friday, as it launched its new key4 mortgage platform for Swiss owner-occupied homes.

"It is the logical continuation of our platform business that we started three years ago with the UBS Atrium credit platform in the investment property sector," the bank's Swiss head, Axel Lehmann, said in a statement. "Together with key4, we aim to become the market leader in the platform business and mortgage brokerage with a medium-term mortgage volume of CHF 5 to 10 billion."

A number of Swiss third-party investors will also be able to offer mortgages via the platform, UBS said.

