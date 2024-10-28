UBS Exits Substantial Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

UBS Group AG and its related entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of October 24, 2024. This change in shareholding might influence market perceptions and investor interest in the company. Investors may want to monitor Australian Clinical Labs for further developments in its shareholder composition.

