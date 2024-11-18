UBS Exits Major Stake in Income Asset Management

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

UBS Group AG has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Income Asset Management Group Limited as of November 14, 2024. The change follows a series of transactions affecting UBS’s voting securities in the company. This development could influence the dynamics of stockholder interests in the company.

For further insights into AU:IAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.