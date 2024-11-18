UBS Exits Major Stake in Income Asset Management

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.
UBS Group AG has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Income Asset Management Group Limited as of November 14, 2024. The change follows a series of transactions affecting UBS’s voting securities in the company. This development could influence the dynamics of stockholder interests in the company.
