UBS Exits Major Stake in Income Asset Management

November 18, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Income Asset Management Group Limited (AU:IAM) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Income Asset Management Group Limited as of November 14, 2024. The change follows a series of transactions affecting UBS’s voting securities in the company. This development could influence the dynamics of stockholder interests in the company.

