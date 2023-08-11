UBS Ends Loss Protection & Public Liquidity Backstop Agreements

UBS Group AG UBS announced the voluntary termination of its Loss Protection Agreement (LPA) with the Swiss government valued at CHF 9 billion. The company has also decided to conclude Public Liquidity Backstop (PLB) of up to CHF 100 billion with Swiss National Bank ("SNB"), which was guaranteed by the Swiss government.

Additionally, in an attempt to restore financial stability, Emergency Liquidity Assistance Plus (ELA+) loan was fully repaid by Credit Suisse as of Aug 10, 2023.

UBS acquired Credit Suisse in an emergency takeover involving government-backed efforts to fend off panic in the global banking system in March, 2023. It was assumed that UBS would likely face potential losses upon realization of a portfolio of certain hard-to-value-assets of Credit Suisse.

As a result, the Swiss government entered into LPA with UBS. covering losses up to CHF 9 billion after UBS had borne up to CHF 5 billion of Credit Suisse’s losses. This agreement came into effect from Jun 12, 2023.

Now, following a comprehensive assessment of Credit Suisse’s designated portfolio of non-core assets involving stress tests with certain severe loss scenarios, UBS has decided to voluntarily cease LPA. Hence, it gave notice for the same which is scheduled to be effective from Aug 11, 2023.

Additionally, it paid CHF 40 million to compensate Swiss Confederation with respect to the establishment of LPA.

As part of the acquisition, PLB was set up by the Swiss government of an amount up to CHF 100 billion, allowing SNB to provide liquidity assistance to Credit Suisse, backed by a federal default guarantee. All loans under PLB were fully repaid by Credit Suisse by May-end. This, along with considering the overall funding situation, UBS decided to voluntarily end PLB agreement also. The same will be effective from Aug 11, 2023.

UBS has been focusing on successful integration of Credit Suisse since its takeover. The measure will provide financial stabilization of Credit Suisse.

UBS Group AG’s shares have gained 1.1% on the NYSE over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inorganic Expansion Efforts by Other Firms

Last month, LPL Financial Holdings LPLA announced a definitive agreement to acquire the wealth management business of Crown Capital Securities, L.P. The deal marked a significant step for both companies and is expected to be finalized in early 2024, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

LPLA's industry-leading platform is expected to provide Crown Capital advisors with enhanced operational support, streamlined processes and access to cutting-edge technology and integrated advisor tools. While Crown Capital advisors will enjoy the benefits of LPL Financial's robust infrastructure, they will maintain their independence, continuing to serve clients with same dedication and commitment they have exhibited throughout the years.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG announced a deal to acquire a minority equity interest in Forbion Group Holding B.V. The terms of the deal, expected to close in the second half of 2023, were not disclosed.

Being a venture capital and growth equity firm with €3 billion in assets under management, Forbion focuses on investing in high-quality life sciences companies across all stages of their development.

AMG, with its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, has considerable capability to invest in other companies and generate growth through new investments.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.