UBS Downgrades Zenvia Inc. (ZENV)

On February 13, 2023, UBS downgraded their outlook for Zenvia Inc. from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.80% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zenvia Inc. is $4.05. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $10.59. The average price target represents an increase of 234.80% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Zenvia Inc. is $1,159MM, an increase of 50.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.27.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newfoundland Capital Management holds 1,589K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 1,446.35% over the last quarter.

Metavasi Capital holds 650K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verde Servicos Internacionais holds 297K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 240K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 62.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 148.71% over the last quarter.

ESSAX - Ashmore Emerging Markets Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenvia Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZENV is 0.63%, an increase of 390.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.43% to 2,966K shares.

