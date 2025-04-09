UBS Downgrades United Rentals (BMV:URI)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for United Rentals (BMV:URI) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,428 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.31%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 85,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,877K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,121K shares , representing a decrease of 112.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,221K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 15.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,777K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,643K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.