UBS Downgrades United Airlines Holdings (XTRA:UAL1)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for United Airlines Holdings (XTRA:UAL1) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.30% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is 116,87 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 94,51 € to a high of 145,49 €. The average price target represents an increase of 134.30% from its latest reported closing price of 49,88 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 59,754MM, an increase of 4.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,525 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 265 owner(s) or 21.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL1 is 0.34%, an increase of 38.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 341,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 22,679K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,571K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 72.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,261K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,004K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 77.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 15,028K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,789K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 140.21% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 13,848K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares , representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 151.50% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,053K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL1 by 77.37% over the last quarter.

