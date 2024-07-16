UBS Downgrades Tesla (WBAG:TSLA)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for Tesla (WBAG:TSLA) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.80%, an increase of 22.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 1,519,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,113K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,813K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 35.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,825K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,560K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 56,909K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,256K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,096K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,035K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 37.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 34,985K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,073K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 35.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

