UBS Downgrades Terex (BMV:TEX)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Terex (BMV:TEX) from Neutral to Sell.

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.13%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 76,688K shares.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,167K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,151K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 64.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,003K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.00% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,931K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares , representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,891K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 13.27% over the last quarter.

