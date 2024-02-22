UBS Downgrades SSR Mining (SSRM)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for SSR Mining (NasdaqGS:SSRM) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 338.19% Upside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is 19.76. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 338.19% from its latest reported closing price of 4.51.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,222MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.51% to 167,780K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 20,510K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,178K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 34.99% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,821K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 4.14% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,390K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 2.87% over the last quarter.

AustralianSuper Pty holds 4,691K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 3,397K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 83.15% over the last quarter.

SSR Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

