UBS Downgrades Skechers U.S.A. (BMV:SKX)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Skechers U.S.A. (BMV:SKX) from Buy to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,288K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,271K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,950K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 99.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 8,972.15% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,621K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

