UBS Downgrades Sea Ltd - ADR (SE)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, UBS downgraded their outlook for Sea Ltd - ADR (NYSE:SE) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sea Ltd - ADR is $102.49. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.77% from its latest reported closing price of $81.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Ltd - ADR is $14,267MM, an increase of 14.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 115K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 37.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 504K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 6.80% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 7,013K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares, representing a decrease of 36.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 43.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.88%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 388,330K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

See all Sea Ltd - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.