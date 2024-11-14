UBS Downgrades Rockwell Automation (LSE:0KXA)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for Rockwell Automation (LSE:0KXA) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is 282.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 218.41 GBX to a high of 337.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of 278.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 9,599MM, an increase of 16.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXA is 0.23%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.02% to 108,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,057K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,986K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,607K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,926K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,683K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXA by 52.65% over the last quarter.

