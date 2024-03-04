UBS Downgrades QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for QuidelOrtho (NasdaqGS:QDEL) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.82% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for QuidelOrtho is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 84.82% from its latest reported closing price of 45.53.

The projected annual revenue for QuidelOrtho is 3,016MM, an increase of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is an increase of 727 owner(s) or 24,233.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL is 0.32%, a decrease of 76.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 109,478.90% to 75,978K shares. The put/call ratio of QDEL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 12,460K shares representing 18.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,698K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,973K shares, representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 15.77% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,999K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 10.02% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,746K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 23.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 22.60% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,664K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 22.44% over the last quarter.

QuidelOrtho Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a major American manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products that are sold worldwide.

