UBS Downgrades QuantumScape (BMV:QS)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for QuantumScape (BMV:QS) from Neutral to Sell.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,322K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,437K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 12.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,746K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,488K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,882K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5,710K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,416K shares , representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.