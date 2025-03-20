UBS Downgrades PG&E (BRSE:PCG)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for PG&E (BRSE:PCG) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.52%, an increase of 238.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.31% to 2,520,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 128,830K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,640K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 114,041K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,847K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 77,036K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,040K shares , representing a decrease of 45.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 31.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,721K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,177K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,980K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.