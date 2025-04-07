UBS Downgrades PACCAR (LSE:0KET)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for PACCAR (LSE:0KET) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.65% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for PACCAR is 113.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 93.84 GBX to a high of 140.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.65% from its latest reported closing price of 93.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for PACCAR is 30,179MM, a decrease of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KET is 0.29%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 422,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,799K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,434K shares , representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KET by 80.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,425K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,615K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KET by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,193K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,729K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KET by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,500K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,733K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KET by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,242K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,880K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KET by 45.15% over the last quarter.

