UBS Downgrades Nu Holdings (BVC:NU)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (BVC:NU) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,013 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 14.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.29%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 3,140,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 251,945K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 202,618K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,197K shares , representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 52.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 185,963K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,450K shares , representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 53.78% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 107,119K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 100,502K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 8.28% over the last quarter.

