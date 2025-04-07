UBS Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LSE:0EDD)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LSE:0EDD) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.30% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 85.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.41 GBX to a high of 109.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.30% from its latest reported closing price of 59.30 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 38,673MM, a decrease of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,790 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0EDD is 0.22%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 281,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,966K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,114K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EDD by 16.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,197K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EDD by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,582K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EDD by 19.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,153K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EDD by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,032K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0EDD by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.