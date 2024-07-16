UBS Downgrades KeyCorp (LSE:0JQR)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for KeyCorp (LSE:0JQR) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is 16.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12.46 GBX to a high of 19.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 15.27 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is 7,938MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JQR is 0.17%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 815,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,271K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,416K shares , representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 15.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,466K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,487K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 26,792K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,640K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 8.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,602K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 21,690K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,942K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JQR by 4.50% over the last quarter.

