UBS Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IOVA is 0.11%, an increase of 38.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 274,044K shares.

Mhr Fund Management holds 24,417K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 12,712K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,112K shares , representing a decrease of 73.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 66.93% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 9,250K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares , representing an increase of 44.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 16.57% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 9,216K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 46.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,609K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 23.31% over the last quarter.

