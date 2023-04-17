UBS Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, UBS downgraded their outlook for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $17.12. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 80.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is $7,460MM, a decrease of 26.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 148K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSRNX - Fidelity Real Estate Index Fund holds 283K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 15.51% over the last quarter.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 3.80% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 11.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.21%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.07% to 254,021K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 4.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

