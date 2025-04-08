UBS Downgrades Cummins (LSE:0I58)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for Cummins (LSE:0I58) from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.30% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cummins is 388.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 281.85 GBX to a high of 473.43 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.30% from its latest reported closing price of 269.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is 32,276MM, a decrease of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I58 is 0.28%, an increase of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 132,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,298K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares , representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,298K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,352K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,714K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,378K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 44.33% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,072K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 6.86% over the last quarter.

