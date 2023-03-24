UBS Downgrades Crane Holdings, Co. (CR)

On March 24, 2023, UBS downgraded their outlook for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.92% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crane Holdings, Co. is $139.54. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.92% from its latest reported closing price of $109.08.

The projected annual revenue for Crane Holdings, Co. is $3,557MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.41.

Crane Holdings, Co. Declares $0.47 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $109.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,474K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,449K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,435K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 3.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,194K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 21.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane Holdings, Co.. This is an increase of 668 owner(s) or 498.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.27%, a decrease of 27.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 49,084K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

