UBS Downgrades BorgWarner (BMV:BWA)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for BorgWarner (BMV:BWA) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.29%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 265,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 12,193K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,258K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 42.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,738K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 31.76% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 8,860K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,861K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,235K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,795K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,166K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 91.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.