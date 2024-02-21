UBS Downgrades BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for BioXcel Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:BTAI) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 306.84% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 306.84% from its latest reported closing price of 3.51.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is 74MM, an increase of 5,849.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 13.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.19% to 10,759K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 701K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 49.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 33.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 645K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 541K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 84.36% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 465K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 57.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 147.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 45.51% over the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

