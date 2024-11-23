UBS Downgrades Berry Global Group (LSE:0HN1)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, UBS downgraded their outlook for Berry Global Group (LSE:0HN1) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.95% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Berry Global Group is 77.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 66.72 GBX to a high of 88.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.95% from its latest reported closing price of 58.57 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Global Group is 14,186MM, an increase of 15.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Global Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HN1 is 0.29%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 135,713K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 15,279K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HN1 by 10.53% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 9,834K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,705K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HN1 by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,104K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HN1 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 3,914K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HN1 by 1.44% over the last quarter.

