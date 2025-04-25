UBS Downgrades American Water Works (BMV:AWK)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, UBS downgraded their outlook for American Water Works (BMV:AWK) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 1,575 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.38%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 167,591K shares.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,713K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,099K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,172K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,276K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 56.07% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,637K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares , representing a decrease of 22.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 20.05% over the last quarter.

